Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 169.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

