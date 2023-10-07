Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,082,000 after buying an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,321,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 60.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

