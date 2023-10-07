Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

