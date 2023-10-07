Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simmons First National by 27.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

