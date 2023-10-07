Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 151.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

