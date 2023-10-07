Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Shares Down 8.2%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 22,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 543,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Singing Machine Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 23.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singing Machine stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MICS Free Report ) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Singing Machine worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

