SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after buying an additional 251,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,558,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.