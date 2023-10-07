Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sleep Number

Sleep Number Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $423.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.