Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 539 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.