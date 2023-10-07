Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 155,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 191,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 317.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

