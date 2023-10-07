SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.90.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

