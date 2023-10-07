Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.40

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 287422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sonos Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,401 shares of company stock valued at $723,980. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

