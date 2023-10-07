Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

