Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

