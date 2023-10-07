S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

