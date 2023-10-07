SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.31 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.