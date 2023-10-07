SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $162,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

