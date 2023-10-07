Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 79.75 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.55). The firm has a market cap of £530.62 million, a PE ratio of 917.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.50.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

