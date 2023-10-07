SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

