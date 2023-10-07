State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

BK stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

