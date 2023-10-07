State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,171 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

