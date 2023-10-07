State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

