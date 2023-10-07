State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $245.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.