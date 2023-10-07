State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.