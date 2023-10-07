State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.39 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.49 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

