State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after buying an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $254.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Bank of America upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

