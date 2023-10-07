State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

