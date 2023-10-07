State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.69 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

