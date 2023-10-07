State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.