State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.88 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

