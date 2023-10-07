State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.