State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $7.80 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

