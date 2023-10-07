State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 18,255 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.