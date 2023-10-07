State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IDXX opened at $445.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average is $486.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
