State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $445.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average is $486.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.