State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

