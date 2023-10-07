State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,914 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.65.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

