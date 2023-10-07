State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,188 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

