Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

