Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $36.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

