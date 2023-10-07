StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.1 %

BAX opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

