StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

CRK stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

