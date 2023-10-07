StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

