StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

InspireMD stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.99% and a negative return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

