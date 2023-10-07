StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.12 million. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 270.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

