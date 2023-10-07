StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

ON opened at $90.93 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

