StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

