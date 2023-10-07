StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.