StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
