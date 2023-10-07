StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

