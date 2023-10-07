StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.