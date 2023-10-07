StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after buying an additional 3,043,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after buying an additional 2,358,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

